Islanders' Anders Lee: Back in lineup Thursday
Lee (illness) will suit up against the Canadiens on Thursday.
Despite initial reports that Lee would be held out until after the All-Star break, interim head coach Doug Weight confirmed the winger will return to action. The 26-year-old will slot into the Isles' top line alongside star center John Tavares, which bodes well for him continuing his recently torrid pace -- eight goals and three helpers in his last seven outings.
More News
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Out sick Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Stretches point streak to four games and six points•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches multi-point night•
-
Islanders' Anders Lee: Continues offensive bender with two goals, assist•