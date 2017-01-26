Islanders' Anders Lee: Back in lineup Thursday

Lee (illness) will suit up against the Canadiens on Thursday.

Despite initial reports that Lee would be held out until after the All-Star break, interim head coach Doug Weight confirmed the winger will return to action. The 26-year-old will slot into the Isles' top line alongside star center John Tavares, which bodes well for him continuing his recently torrid pace -- eight goals and three helpers in his last seven outings.

