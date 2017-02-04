Islanders' Anders Lee: Chips in two assists against Wings

Lee registered two assists -- one on the power play -- during Friday's loss to Detroit.

The 26-year-old winger has picked up his offensive production with three goals, nine points and 32 shots through his past eight games. Lee has a career year in sight, and as long as he's spending the majority of his ice time with John Tavares, he's a serviceable fantasy asset in most virtual settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola