Islanders' Anders Lee: Continues offensive bender with two goals, assist
Lee scored twice -- once on the power play -- adding an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Bruins.
After a very slow start to the season, Lee has simply caught fire around the blue paint. The 26-year-old has been scoring in bunches, recording three multi-goal games in a span of 14 contests. In that time, the Minnesota native has totaled 11 tallies and three helpers while going plus-6. Lee now has a real shot at challenging his career high of 25 markers, set two seasons ago.
