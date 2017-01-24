Islanders' Anders Lee: Game-time call Tuesday

Lee (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Columbus, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

While the Islanders have struggled this season, Lee has had a resurgent season. After scoring 15 goals in 80 games during the 2015-16 season, Lee has recorded 17 goals in 45 games this season, good for second on the team. If Lee is able to play Tuesday, expect him to skate alongside John Tavares on the Islanders top line. Stay tuned for any further updates leading up to puck drop.