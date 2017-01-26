Islanders' Anders Lee: Not expected to play Thursday

Lee (illness) is doubtful to play Thursday versus Montreal, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The illness comes at a bad time for both Lee and the Islanders as he had three goals and three assists in his last five games. Lee is having his best goal scoring season to date with 17 goals in 45 games and most of those tallies have come from the dirty area in front of the net. Lee can be hard to move by opposing defenders and is starting to realize that his value to the team is by screening the goaltender and sweeping home the loose change on rebounds.