Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches multi-point night
Lee scored a goal and added an assist during Saturday's loss to Carolina.
The two-point showing snapped a four-game point drought, as Lee has slowed down offensively following a torrid 14-game stretch where he scored 11 goals and 14 points. The 26-year-old winger is a capable goal scorer, but fantasy owners should expect some game-to-game inconsistency from Lee. After all, outside the 14-game heater, he has just four goals and one assist over 28 games.
