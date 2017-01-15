Islanders' Anders Lee: Notches multi-point night

Lee scored a goal and added an assist during Saturday's loss to Carolina.

The two-point showing snapped a four-game point drought, as Lee has slowed down offensively following a torrid 14-game stretch where he scored 11 goals and 14 points. The 26-year-old winger is a capable goal scorer, but fantasy owners should expect some game-to-game inconsistency from Lee. After all, outside the 14-game heater, he has just four goals and one assist over 28 games.

