Islanders' Anders Lee: Out sick Tuesday
Lee (illness) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Lee will miss his first game of the season as the result of a bug that has seemingly affected many players in the NHL recently. Illnesses can be tricky ailments to establish return timelines for, so here's hoping that Lee plays Thursday against Montreal. Nikolay Kulemin will slot into the Islanders' top line during Lee's absence.
