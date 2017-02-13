Islanders' Anders Lee: Records two goals in victory on Sunday

Lee scored a pair of goals in a 5-1 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday.

Left wing Josh Bailey has come on as of late, but Lee has been the Islanders' most reliable winger all season. The 26-year-old has gone more than one consecutive game without a point just once since November. He now has 21 goals and 34 points in 53 games, moving him within four goals and seven points of his career marks. As long as Lee stays alongside John Tavares wing, he will be great chance to setting new career highs and a hot fantasy player.