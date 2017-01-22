Islanders' Anders Lee: Stretches point streak to four games and six points
Lee scored two power-play goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The goals stretched his point streak to four games and six points, including three goals. Grab Lee and go for a ride. The team is playing scared now that their coach was fired -- they know there will likely be more moves to come. Lee is playing on the top line and will continue to push hard to prove he deserves to stay.
