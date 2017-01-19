Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Away from game ice Thursday

Ladd (undisclosed) will not play Thursday night against the Stars, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.

While the veteran flanker has been terribly inconsistent on the way to 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 41 games thus far, Ladd's absence still hurts the Islanders to some degree given that he's not afraid of physicality and fearlessly stands in front of pucks, he's directed the puck 14 times in the last nine games. Look for rookie Anthony Beauvillier and the well-rounded talent in Shane Prince to round out the bottom-six with Ladd in rehab mode.