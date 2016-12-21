Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Continues downward spiral

Ladd has gone scoreless with a minus-4 rating and only five shots in the past three games.

Ladd is commanding $5.5 million annually through the 2022-23 season, yet the Islanders currently have him situated in a fourth-line role. He's averaged a mere 14:49 of ice time during his recent cold spell, making it extremely tough for fantasy owners to justify starting him.

