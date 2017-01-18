Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Day-to-day with mystery ailment

Ladd is considered day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Ladd will hope to draw into Thursday's game against the Stars. The fading star has but 12 points and a minus-10 rating in 41 games this season, though it's important to note that the Islanders have cut ties with Jack Capuano as the team's bench boss and replaced him with assistant general manager Doug Weight -- fantasy owners of Ladd can only hope this switch saves the winger's season.