Islanders' Andrew Ladd: May return Tuesday

Ladd (upper body) could return to the lineup Tuesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Ladd was able to participate during an optional skate Monday and if he doesn't suffer any setbacks, is expected to line up Tuesday versus Columbus. Ladd has been a huge disappointment in his first season for the Islanders. He was expected to provide John Tavares with a reliable wing but instead has found himself playing as a bottom six forward. Ladd in some ways is the poster child for the Islanders offensive struggles this season.