Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Out with undisclosed ailment
Ladd will miss Monday's meeting with Boston due to an undisclosed injury, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Ladd's malady has been described as minor, which means he could be available against the Stars on Thursday. The 31-year-old is currently bogged down in a five-game pointless streak, his fourth such stretch of the year. With the winger sidelined, Shane Prince will slot into the lineup.
