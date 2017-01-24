Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Ladd (undisclosed) will make his return to the Islanders' lineup for Tuesday's tilt with Columbus, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The struggling Ladd will likely slot into the Isles' third line, as teammate Anthony Beauvillier is out with a foot injury. After going 10 days without any game action, Ladd's body will hopefully have time to recover and he'll be able to play a more physical game. While hitting your opponent doesn't put the puck in the net, for some players playing a physical style goes a long way in making them effective and difficult to play against for opponents; Ladd is one of these players. During the three seasons preceding 2016-17, Ladd averaged 2.2 hits per game and 0.68 points per game. This season, Ladd has averaged 0.98 hits per game and 0.29 points per game. In addition, Ladd dished out just two hits in the six games before getting injured. The Isles and fantasy owners alike will be hoping that Ladd returns with an added degree of physicality.