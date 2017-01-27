Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scores for first time in 2017

Ladd scored his first two goals since New Year's Eve -- including the game-winner in the third period -- and went plus-2 despite skating only 13:30 against Montreal on Thursday.

In fact, the two tallies were also his first points in January; yes, he just came back from an injury, but he still had six games under his belt in 2017 entering Thursday, and he had nothing to show for them but a pitiful total of five shots and a minus-2 rating. This has been a brutal season in general for Ladd, who owns a miserable 14 points in 43 games, but there's no reason he should be fading this hard at age 31. The Isles' system and the players around him may just not be a good fit, which would be a bit of a problem, considering Ladd has six more years left on his contract. Both New York fans and Ladd fantasy owners can only hope this game was a sign that he's starting to regain his old form.