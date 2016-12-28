Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scores twice in victory

Ladd notched two goals, a plus-2 rating and two PIM during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Ladd now has three goals total in the past two games, putting his total in December at five. The 31-year-old came into the month with just two tallies, but he also hasn't been extremely aggressive. With just 56 shots on goal to date, the recent uptick is welcomed, but he'll have to get more consistent chances to keep up the pace.