Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Still not ready for game action

Ladd (undisclosed) will not play Saturday, when the Islanders play host to the Kings.

This will be the third consecutive absence for Ladd. Still, with assistant general manager Doug Weight serving as the interim head coach following the canning of Jack Capuano, the Isles have managed to win the pair of games sans Ladd in convincing fashion: back-to-back shutouts with seven goals scored over that span. It's been a quick fall from grace for the winger, as he's only notched 12 points to go along with a minus-10 rating in 41 games for his first year in New York.