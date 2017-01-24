Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Out Tuesday
Beauvillier (foot) will miss Tuesday's game against Columbus, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The 2015 first-round pick apparently suffered the injury while blocking a shot during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. Beauvillier has showed promise when in the Islanders lineup, notching 11 points in 32 games while averaging just over 12 minutes of ice time. There hasn't been a timetable given for his return, but expect a further update to be given ahead of Thursday's contest with Montreal.
