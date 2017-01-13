Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Will play Friday
Beauvillier will draw back into the lineup Friday versus Florida, Cory Wright of the Islanders web site reports.
Beauvillier has been a healthy scratch for the past four games. Coach Jack Capuano doesn't trust the rookie forward and seems to look for an excuse to sit him but with the Islanders quickly falling out of the playoff race it would behoove Capuano to put Beauvillier in the lineup on a more consistent basis.
