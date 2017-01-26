Beauvillier (foot) is expected to return to the lineupThursday versus Montreal, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Beauvillier missed the game Tuesday after blocking a shot Sunday versus the Flyers. He is a beneficiary of the coaching change as Jack Capuano seemed to look for any reason to bench him whereas Doug Weight seems to want to get him into the lineup on a regular basis. With only four goals in 32 games, none since Dec. 23, Beauvillier has a long way to go before he can be relied upon to help out the Islanders lack of goal scoring.

