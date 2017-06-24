Mirageas was drafted 77th overall by the Islanders at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Isles GM Garth Snow added some defensive depth to his system on the day he dealt Travis Hamonic to Calgary. Mirageas split last season between Bloomington and Chicago of the USHL, posting a combined two goals and 19 points in 59 games. The Providence College commit is mobile and makes a smart first pass, but he needs to bulk up in a major way.