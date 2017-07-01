Kearns signed a one-year, two way contract worth $650,000 with the Devils on Saturday.

The veteran center only played two NHL games last season, being held without a point. Kearns, 36, was able to score 23 goals and dish 28 helpers while recording a plus-16 rating in 74 AHL games, though, making him easily worthy of another year of hockey. Don't expect the Devils, in the midst of rebuilding, to give a player of Kearns' age much NHL time.

