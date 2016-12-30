Islanders' Brock Nelson: Breaks slump with two-goal game

Nelson scored a pair of third-period goals 42 seconds apart in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.

The goals were huge at the time, erasing a 4-2 lead the Wild had carried into the second intermission. Nelson had gone five straight games without a point and had not tallied a multi-point effort since way back on Oct. 30, but he's hardly the only Islander to underwhelm this season. Even so, with 21 points in 35 games, Nelson is actually on pace to exceed his career high of 42, set in 2014-15.