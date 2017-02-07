Islanders' Brock Nelson: Nets overtime-winner to top Maple Leafs

Nelson scored two goals (including the game-winning goal in overtime) and added an assist against Toronto on Monday.

After going pointless in nine consecutive games, Nelson has heated up of late with four goals, three assists and 16 shots over his past six contests. The 25-year-old forward is on track for a career high in points, but he'll have a tough time matching last season's 26 goals. He's a fringe asset in most fantasy settings and is likely best left to deep seasonal leagues.