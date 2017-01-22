Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back to business Sunday
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is back in the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Flyers.
Clutterbuck returns to the Islanders' fourth line after a three-game absence due to injury. Considering he averages only 14:49 of ice time, his three goals and 12 assists aren't actually too bad. However, "not too bad" isn't good enough for fantasy purposes and that leaves Clutterbuck as nothing more than a bottom-six filler for now.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Unfit to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Still day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ruled out Monday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Garners five-year contract extension•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in action Friday•