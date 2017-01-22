Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is back in the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Flyers.

Clutterbuck returns to the Islanders' fourth line after a three-game absence due to injury. Considering he averages only 14:49 of ice time, his three goals and 12 assists aren't actually too bad. However, "not too bad" isn't good enough for fantasy purposes and that leaves Clutterbuck as nothing more than a bottom-six filler for now.