Clutterbuck (lower body) did not skate during practice Monday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck was one of a quartet of Islanders that didn't practice Monday. It was originally thought that the four days for the All-Star break would be enough to heal what ails Clutterbuck but it now seems doubtful that he will play Tuesday versus Washington. If the Isles hold him out of this game, it would give Clutterbuck three more days to heal as they next play Friday in Detroit.