Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: In Friday's lineup
Clutterbuck will start on Friday in Detroit.
The forward missed Tuesday's game after leaving New York's last game before the All-Star break. The forward isn't much of a scorer, with 15 points in 43 games, but his 150 hits give him a value boost in leagues where bruisers have extra value.
