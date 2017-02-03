Clutterbuck will start on Friday in Detroit.

The forward missed Tuesday's game after leaving New York's last game before the All-Star break. The forward isn't much of a scorer, with 15 points in 43 games, but his 150 hits give him a value boost in leagues where bruisers have extra value.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola