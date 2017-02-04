Clutterbuck was forced out of Friday's game against the Red Wings with a lower-body injury.

A gritty winger who prides himself on playing sound line defense, Clutterbuck had been iffy to play in Friday's game to begin with, so it's quite possible that he either aggravated his injury or simply came back too soon. After all, the alternate captain was only on the ice for 5:46 before departing. Consider Clutterbuck day-to-day for now, knowing that it won't take long for him to be reevaluated since the Isles go right back to work Saturday for a home game against the Hurricanes.