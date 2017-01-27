Clutterbuck left Thursday's game in the second period with a lower body injury, and finds himself day-to-day, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

The forward missed three games in mid-January due to an undisclosed injury, but there's currently no sign that had anything to do with Thursday's injury. With four days off before New York's next game, he will have a while to rest up before needing to head back onto the ice.