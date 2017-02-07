Clutterbuck (lower body) missed his second straight game, and third of four Monday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports

Clutterbuck came back versus Detroit on Friday after sitting out one game,but although the Islanders are saying this injury isn't the same one that forced him to miss that game, they do admit it's similar. The Isles aren't giving a timetable for the return of Clutterbuck but did reveal that they expect him to need additional time to recover. Clutterbuck is a high energy guy that the Islanders rely on to keep the opposing team's top line in check.