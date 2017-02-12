Clutterbuck (lower body) skated Sunday morning and "felt good" but will not play Sunday's game against the Avalanche, per coach Doug Weight.

Clutterbuck has now missed five consecutive games, but it's good to see that he's back on the ice. The team has kept a firm timetable for the 29-year-old's return under wraps, but it could be safe to say that he'll be back in the upcoming week now that he's skating again. Nikolay Kulemin could continue to see ice time with Clutterbuck still on the shelf.