Clutterbuck will miss Monday's matchup with the Bruins with an undisclosed ailment, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck will be sidelined for only his second game of the season with what has been described as a minor injury. With just 15 points on the year, the winger does not offer much in terms of value, which will make him easier to replace in most fantasy formats. Stephen Gionta will suit up for the Isles in place of Clutterbuck.