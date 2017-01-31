Clutterbuck (lower body) will not play Tuesday night versus the visiting Capitals, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck's absence doesn't come as much of a surprise, as he wasn't able to partake in Monday's practice; that's generally a prerequisite to be able to play the next day. However, despite the All-Star weekend affording a much-needed respite for the injured, the Isles will have even more time to rest players like Clutterbuck since they won't have to return to game ice until Friday after this next contest against the Caps.