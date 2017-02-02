Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Should play Friday
Clutterbuck (lower body) is expected to play Friday in Detroit, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck provides the Islanders with a physical presence on the fourth line. He's an energy player that provides the team with a spark but is also a very good defensive forward who isn't afraid to go up against the opposing team's best players.
