Clutterbuck (undisclosed) remains day-to-day.

When Clutterbuck returns to action -- he could be ready for Thursday's home tilt against the Stars -- the winger will be working under the direction of Doug Weight, who is now both the assistant general manager and interim head coach for the Islanders, with Jack Capuano getting the ax Tuesday. Before sustaining the injury, Clutterbuck amassed 137 hits in 40 games, and his knack for hits should be a constant no matter who is calling the shots from behind the bench.