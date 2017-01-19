Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will not be available for Thursday's game against the Stars, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.

Clutterbuck seems to pack a wallop on anything that moves -- he's already up to 137 hits in 40 games this season -- and so the Islanders won't be as intimidating without him. That might be OK for this next match, as the Stars generally shy away from physicality as the 26th-ranked team in averaging only 11.1 PIM per contest. Clutterbuck remains day-to-day ahead of what promises to be a more physical clash with the Kings on Saturday.