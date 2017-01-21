Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for the Islanders for Saturday's game against the Kings, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Islanders are in action Sunday, so Clutterbuck won't have to wait long to get another chance to take the ice. This will be his third straight game missed.

