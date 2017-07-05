Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Files for salary arbitration
De Haan will go through the salary arbitration process with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The Ontario native has been associated with the Isles ever since they took him with the 12th overall pick in the 2009 draft. In 2016-17, he played all 82 games for this first time in his NHL career, adding personal bests with five goals and 20 assists to complement a plus-15 rating. De Haan last made $5.9 million over the life of a three-year standard contract.
More News
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Busts slump with two-point night•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Notches assist in Tuesday's win•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Only two points in his last 24 games•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Tallies first point in 15 games•
-
Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Will not be disciplined•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...