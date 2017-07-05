De Haan will go through the salary arbitration process with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Ontario native has been associated with the Isles ever since they took him with the 12th overall pick in the 2009 draft. In 2016-17, he played all 82 games for this first time in his NHL career, adding personal bests with five goals and 20 assists to complement a plus-15 rating. De Haan last made $5.9 million over the life of a three-year standard contract.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...