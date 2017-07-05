De Haan will go through the salary arbitration process with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Ontario native has been associated with the Isles ever since they took him with the 12th overall pick in the 2009 draft. In 2016-17, he played all 82 games for this first time in his NHL career, adding personal bests with five goals and 20 assists to complement a plus-15 rating. De Haan last made $5.9 million over the life of a three-year standard contract.