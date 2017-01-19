De Haan only has two points in his last 24 games.

The Islanders will have a tough choice to make in the expansion draft next season as it seems either de Haan or Thomas Hickey will be left exposed. Although de Haan only has two goals and nine points this season, he is also a plus 7 which is pretty impressive when you consider the team is a minus 8 overall. He will continue to anchor the second pairing on the blue line for New York.