Islanders' Calvin de Haan: Receives qualifying offer
The Islanders gave de Haan a qualifying offer Monday.
The Islanders have toyed with the idea of trading de Haan but by moving Travis Hamonic to Calgary it is believed the team would be unlikely to move on from two of its top four defenders from last season. With the QO the Islanders retain negotiating rights with de Haan, who could be in for a raise after posting five goals and 25 points in 82 games last season.
