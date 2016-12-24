De Haan scored a goal in a 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Friday.

The 25-year-old blueliner isn't usually involved on offense, but one of his two shots beat Sabres netminder Anders Nilsson. However, this hardly makes de Haan fantasy relevant, as this was his first point in 15 games. He has never scored more than three goals or 16 points in a season.