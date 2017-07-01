Verhaeghe was traded from the Islanders to the Lightning on Saturday in exchange for goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis, TSN reports.

The 21-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut and even split the 2016-17 campaign between AHL Bridgeport and the ECHL's Missouri Mavericks; he recorded 61 points in as many games between the two leagues. It's too early to predict what kind of fantasy impact he'll have, but the future should be bright given that he was originally picked by the Maple Leafs in the third round of the 2013 draft.

