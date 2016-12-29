Cizikas (upper body) took part in a conditioning skate Thursday and there's a chance he could be ready for Saturday's game in Winnipeg if he's feeling better, per coach Jack Capuano.

Cizikas has missed the Islanders' last six games when you include Thursday's game against the Wild, so it's encouraging to hear that he may be ready to go sooner than originally thought. If the 25-year-old does not suit up Saturday, however, it sounds like he'll almost certainly be healthy enough to play Jan. 6 in Colorado.