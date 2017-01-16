Cizikas registered two assists, three shots on net and three hits during Monday's win over Boston.

The pivot's fantasy value is typically limited to leagues including body checks because his offensive contributions aren't frequent. After all, he has posted just four goals and 17 points through 36 games this year. Cizikas also entered Monday's game beginning 69.2 percent of his shifts in his own zone, which further limits his fantasy upside.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola