Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Dishes out two assists
Cizikas registered two assists, three shots on net and three hits during Monday's win over Boston.
The pivot's fantasy value is typically limited to leagues including body checks because his offensive contributions aren't frequent. After all, he has posted just four goals and 17 points through 36 games this year. Cizikas also entered Monday's game beginning 69.2 percent of his shifts in his own zone, which further limits his fantasy upside.
