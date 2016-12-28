Cizikas (upper body) skated on his own prior to practice Tuesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Cizikas originally suffered the injury Dec. 15 and isn't expected to return until after the Islanders' Jan. 1-5 bye (each NHL team will receive five days off via the new CBA) His value to the Islanders is more on the physical front than the on the scoreboard (13 points), but even so, his presence will be missed.