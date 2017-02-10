Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Tallies rare goal in win over Flyers
Cizikas scored just his sixth goal of the year over a season-high 17:36 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.
Only John Tavares saw bigger minutes than Cizikas, who actually has a three-game point streak going. He's not really a pedigree guy, but the 25-year-old center did have success as a scorer in juniors and the AHL back in the day, and he's slowly but steadily increasing his production at the NHL level; with 21 points now, he has a good chance to surpass last season's career-best 29. If your fantasy league counts hits, he's probably already owned, but it may also be time to check on him in deep formats that don't use that category.
