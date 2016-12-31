Contrary to a previous report that suggested otherwise, Cizikas (upper body) will play Saturday against the Jets.

Cizikas has missed the Islanders' last six games with an upper-body injury, but returned to practice Friday, which was the first indication he was likely nearing a return to game action. The 25-year-old pivot will slot into a bottom-six role Saturday, centering Nikolay Kulemin and Cal Clutterbuck on New York's third line. The Isles will be happy to have Cizikas back in the lineup against Winnipeg, as the Canadian forward was red-hot before missing time due to injury, having notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last eight games.