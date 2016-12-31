Despite practicing Friday, Cizikas (upper body) won't be rushed back into the lineup, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports. This news effectively rules the center out for Saturday's contest against the Jets.

Cizikas is about to miss his seventh consecutive game, but the Isles do have the luxury of a five-day bye once this next one wraps up. Look for the talented two-way pivot to be reevaluated during that break.