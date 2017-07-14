Gibson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Friday.

Gibson was unable to crack the lineup in New York, as he spent the entire season down with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound. The 24-year-old was undefeated through six contests for the Tigers -- along with a 2.52 GAA -- and while he'll likely have to compete with Kristers Gudlevskis for the starting job in the minors, the Finn should exceed the half-dozen games he appeared in last year.