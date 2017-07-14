Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Re-ups for one year
Gibson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Friday.
Gibson was unable to crack the lineup in New York, as he spent the entire season down with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound. The 24-year-old was undefeated through six contests for the Tigers -- along with a 2.52 GAA -- and while he'll likely have to compete with Kristers Gudlevskis for the starting job in the minors, the Finn should exceed the half-dozen games he appeared in last year.
More News
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Re-signs with Islanders•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Sent down to minors•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Allows four goals in second career start•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Picks up win in first NHL start•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...